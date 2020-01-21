Congress releases final list with five names

The All India Congress Committee released the final list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls on Tuesday, the last day for filing nomination papers.

The third list had five names — former Rajya Sabha member Parvez Hashmi from Okhla, former Congress MLA Mukesh Sharma from Vikaspuri, Mohinder Chaudhary from Mehrauli, Parveen Rana from Bijwasan and Jai Prakash Panwar from the Madipur (SC) seat.

The Congress had on Saturday announced 54 names in its first list followed by seven names on Monday. The party will be contesting 66 seats in the 70-member Delhi Assembly and has left four seats for the Rashtriya Janata Dal.

Delhi Congress chief Shubhash Chopra said the list has a mix of young candidates and senior leaders. The party has fielded former DUSU president Rocky Tuseed from Rajinder Nagar, who at 25 is likely to be the youngest candidate.

Mr. Chopra, who is not contesting in the election, accompanied his daughter Shivani Chopra to file her nomination from the Kalkaji Assembly constituency.