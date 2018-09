more-in

The Delhi Congress has decided to intensify its ‘nyay yudh’ (fight for justice) agitation against the sealing of non-polluting household industries and will hold a Halla Bol rally at Tri Nagar in the Chandni Chowk Constituency on September 9.

Former MLA Mukesh Sharma said the Congress would demand regularisation of areas with 70% industrial units as industrial areas.