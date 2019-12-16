Congress protests against rising price of milk in city

The Delhi Congress on Sunday held a protest at Connaught Place against the rising prices of milk.

The party blamed the Narendra Modi government for raising the prices and “inflicting another big blow on the people” who are already burdened by the economic crash and rise in the prices of essential goods, including vegetables and onions”.

Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra said that the price of Mother Dairy milk was raised by ₹3 late on Saturday which caught people by surprise. The protesters demanded an immediate roll back in the hike in price.

“The price of Mother Dairy milk has been increased for the second time in the last three months. The constant increase in the prices of milk and other essential commodities, including vegetables and onions, have inflicted a heavy burden on the common people, who are already weighed down by the terrible economic slump,” Mr. Chopra said.

He pointed out that Mother Dairy was established with the sole purpose of providing milk and milk products at reasonable rates to the common people and not to rob them.

Congress spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that the Modi government was helping private firms by hiking the price of Mother Dairy milk. “The direct benefit of the hike in the price of Mother Dairy milk will go to a few private milk companies. There should be a probe. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also needs to speak up and question as to why the price has been raised,” Mr. Sharma said.