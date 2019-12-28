Congress picks apart AAP govt. report card

The Delhi Congress on Friday released a ‘post-mortem report’ on the ‘10-point report card’ by the AAP government and termed it a “bundle of lies”.

DPCC chief Subhash Chopra said that the reality of the Arvind Kejriwal-led government is that “it provides only dirty drinking water and polluted air to the people of Delhi”. He added that the AAP government has been promoting itself with “misleading ad campaigns” and “lies”, and that Mr. Kejriwal has woken up to the reality of the welfare of the people only in the last three months of his government’s tenure.

“AAP, which came to power on the issue of Lokpal and Swaraj, is now running away from both issues and the Lokayukt, which was established by the then Congress government, has been made ineffective,” said Mr. Chopra.

The party further claimed that the AAP government had not spent 42% of its budget on health and that the “inflated health budget remained only on paper”.

Former MP Sandeep Dikshit said that Mr. Kejriwal had promised to set up 1,000 Mohalla Clinics, but established only 189 clinics out of which 100 are not functional. He added that the clinics were opened after shutting down 500 government dispensaries.