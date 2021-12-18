Congress opposes Haryana Private Universities Bill

‘Withdraw the Bill or face the same fate as farm laws’

As the Government tabled the Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill 2021 in Haryana State Assembly on Friday, the first day of the winter session, the Opposition Congress demanded the Bill to be withdrawn, saying it was against the new education policy and UGC (University Grants Commission) norms.

Speaking on calling attention motion brought in the House surrounding Haryana Private Universities (Amendment) Bill, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said that like earlier, the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities will be done through the Governor, who is the Chancellor of all the universities.

CM Manohar Lal Khattar too clarified that the Government alone used to appoint the Registrar until now.

“The appointment of Group-B, non-teaching, Group C and D and assistant professors will be done as per the new provisions,” he added.

Forceful imposition

Opposing the Bill, Leader of Opposition and Congress member Bhupinder Singh Hooda said: “This Bill is being forcefully imposed in Haryana and all universities, students and teachers are opposing this bill. There is still time for the Government to understand or it may end up facing the same fate as the farm laws.”

Mr. Hooda added: “The Government is going to open another loot shop in the State as it is going to hand over the future of the students to the institution – the Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC), which has already betrayed job seekers in the State. First, let the Government investigate HPSC so that the truth about the recruitment scam can come out. We are wholeheartedly opposing this bill. Do not bring laws that work against students, and which will spoil the future of our children. Let universities continue to be run by the universities,” he said.

Education Minister Kanwar Pal said, “The State Government provides complete independence to the State universities in academic and administrative matters. There is complete transparency in the affairs of universities.”

Mr. Pal added that until now, the university administration was mainly engaged in the recruitment of staff and not much attention was paid to academic reforms and research.

“The directions issued by the State Government on November 8 are self-explanatory and do not affect the autonomy of the university in any way...It is clear in these instructions that the Vice Chancellor is involved in all the process of selection. He will chair the selection committee and the committees have been made more comprehensive,” he said.

“Even in the search cum selection committee for the appointment of the registrar, finance officer, controller of examinations and librarian, the chairmanship of the Vice-Chancellor has been suggested. Haryana Public Service Commission and Haryana Staff Selection Commission, wherever necessary, will conduct written examination and the selection committee will be headed by the Vice-Chancellor,” Mr. Pal added.