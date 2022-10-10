Congress MLA Kiran Choudhry questions process to select Adampur bypoll nominee

Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhury | Photo Credit: File photo

ADVERTISEMENT

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry on Monday raised questions over the process to select the party’s candidate for Adampur by-election, saying that a meeting of senior State leaders was not yet convened to discuss the matter.

Interacting with mediapersons at Jind as part of her Statewide programme, ‘Kiran KaryakartaoKe Dwar’ (Kiran at the doorsteps of the workers), Ms. Choudhry said earlier senior party leaders used to meet to discuss the names of various applicants and then decide the party’s nominee for an election, but this time she has not received any invitation for any such meeting.

In reply to a question, Ms. Choudhry, a two-time former Cabinet Minister, said she could not comment on the prospects of a Congress candidate before she visited Adampur. Ms. Choudhry said she did not believe in factions and would campaign for the party’s candidate if she was invited for canvassing.

ADVERTISEMENT

AAP, BJP name candidates

The Bharatiya Janata Party and the Aam Aadmi Party have already announced their candidates for the by-election, necessitated due to the resignation of former MLA Kuldeep Bishnoi who quit the Congress to join the BJP in August. While the BJP has fielded Mr. Bishnoi’s son Bhavya Bishnoi, AAP has nominated Satinder Singh, State president, All-India LPG Distributors Federation, as its candidate.

The last date for filing nominations is October 14 and the election will be held on November 3. The counting of votes will take place on November 6.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, in an interaction with mediapersons in Karnal, claimed the Congress was all set to win the Adampur by-election as a “tug-of-war had already begun in BJP-JJP coalition”.