Congress makes promises that it can deliver on, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said that the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party were both making false promises to win the election but the Congress was only making promises that it could deliver on.

Addressing a rally in East Delhi’s Geeta Colony in support of Arvinder Singh, Mr. Gandhi said that only the Congress could defeat the BJP and asked voters not to fall for AAP that has been making excuses for not delivering on its promises. The Congress is in a triangular contest with the AAP’s Atishi and BJP’s Gautam Gambhir.

“The AAP has been blaming everything on the BJP but actually it was not being able to deliver because it had made fake promises. While driving to the rally I saw a poster of AAP which said — Hum kaam karte hai who rokte hai — How can a party that is ruling Delhi with a large majority not look after the small businessmen that are the backbone of the city? People are facing hardships due to the sealing drive and small businesses are being wiped out and they are doing nothing,” he said. He added that it was AAP that opened the gates for the BJP to come in in 2014 and asked people to recall a slogan of AAP that said, “Vote Kejriwal for CM, Modi for PM”.

NYAY scheme

Mr. Gandhi spoke in detail about the NYAY scheme of the Congress and explained how it would jump-start the economy that has had virtually shut down due to the economic policies of the BJP like demonetisation and GST.

“The backbone of the country’s economy is the informal sector and small business as it creates thousands of jobs. Prime Minister Modi does not want the informal sector and small businesses to thrive and that is why he is trying to shut them down with economic policies and sealing drives. The person who benefits from this is large organisations and people like Anil Ambani,” he said.

Mr. Singh said that AAP and the BJP has fielded political tourists but he was a true resident of “Jamuna Par” as he had lived and worked for the people of the area all his life. Mr. Gandhi ended his address by asking people to “vote for lovely and ensure that he wins by a lovely majority”.