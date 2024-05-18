ADVERTISEMENT

Congress Lok Sabha candidate Kanhaiya Kumar ‘assaulted’ on campaign trail

Published - May 18, 2024 12:45 am IST - New Delhi

Satvika Mahajan

Kumar’s team alleged that the attack had been actioned by the BJP. | Photo Credit: SHASHI SHEKHAR KASHYAP

Congress Lok Sabha candidate for North East Delhi Kanhaiya Kumar was allegedly assaulted while campaigning in New Usmanpur on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Kumar’s team told The Hindu that an unidentified assailant “raised his hand” on the Congress leader on the pretext of garlanding him while he was on the campaign trail. Black ink was also thrown at the leader, with several others getting involved as the violence escalated, said his team.

The Delhi police said that a complaint had been filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Chhaya Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The AAP councillor was hosting the public meeting, after which she came down to see off Mr. Kumar. Some people came toward Mr. Kumar to garland him, after which they threw ink on him and tried to assault him. When Ms. Sharma tried to intervene, they threatened and misbehaved with her,” said DCP (North East) Joy Tirkey.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Legal action is being taken on Ms. Sharma’s complaint and further investigation is under way, he added.

Mr. Kumar’s team alleged that the assault had been actioned by his political opponent, actor-turned politician Manoj Tiwari, who is the BJP candidate from North East Delhi.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Manoj Tiwari is upset with the public support Mr. Kumar is seeing, and is afraid of defeat. He attempted to attack our candidate by sending his goons,” the Congress leader’s team said.

BJP leader and Mr. Tiwari’s team member Neelkant Bakshi told The Hindu the incident had “nothing to do with the BJP”.

“Kanhaiya Kumar is losing the election, which is why he is engaging in such dirty politics. We have nothing to do with this, this is a move straight out of the Congress and AAP’s playbook,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US