Congress leader, workers join AAP

Whatever AAP is doing in Delhi is commendable: Goyal

Congress leader and five-time councillor Mukesh Goyal and more than a dozen Congress office-bearers joined the Aam Aadmi Party on Saturday.

“People are joining the Aam Aadmi Party inspired by the commendable work done by the Arvind Kejriwal Government in sectors like education, health, electricity, water, roads, transport and WiFi. The mission of Kejriwal and AAP is that all the people of the country should get educated and everyone should get access to quality health services,” said senior AAP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia.

Mr. Goyal said the model of development of Chief Minister Kejriwal in the national capital is being discussed not only in the Capital but across India.

“Whatever the party is doing in Delhi is commendable and the public is receiving its benefits. Opposing AAP did not feel right. This is why I left the Congress and joined AAP to work in the interest of the public,” Mr. Goyal said.

Tax hikes

AAP leader Durgesh Pathak on Saturday said that after South and North municipal corporations, now the East civic body has also increased tax in its budget.

“According to the budget of EDMC, if you buy a property today, then they have increased the tax by 2%-3%. If there is a government house, then the tax of 5% has been increased on it. If you go to MCD to make a building plan, then there is an increase of 10% on it,” he said.