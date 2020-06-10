Congress leader urges NHRC to intervene in Delhi ‘health crisis’

NEW DELHI

10 June 2020 00:00 IST

Govt. must ensure all patients are admitted to hospital: Maken

Senior Congress leader Ajay Maken on Tuesday wrote to the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) urging its intervention to “protect public life in Delhi in view of the unprecedented health and governance crisis”.

Mr. Maken said hospitals are turning away patients despite the Capital having 57,194 beds.

He added that the ignorance of the Delhi government towards medical facilities during the current crisis has put the Right to Life of citizens in grave danger and it was necessary for the NHRC to step in.

Advertising

Advertising

“It is extremely painful to see that only 12% of Delhi government, 8% of Central government and 7% of private hospital beds are presently occupied and used to treat COVID-19 patients,” he said.

Mr. Maken added that in the Delhi government’s case, around 70% of dedicated beds are vacant. The former Union Minister used the data on bed capacity in Delhi according to the Economic Survey 2018-19 and compared them to the figures on the ‘Delhi Corona’ app to arrive at the numbers.

Mr. Maken requested the NHRC to issue appropriate directions to the Delhi government to ensure that COVID-19 patients must be given admission. “At least 70% of the bed capacity should be prepared and reserved for COVID-19 patients,” he said, adding that only five of a total of 38 hospitals under the Delhi government were designated COVID-19 hospitals.

‘Tests have reduced’

The letter also highlighted that the total number of tests being conducted on a daily basis had fallen by half and has been at its lowest since May 15, “at a time when tests needed to be conducted on a war-footing”.

“The positive test ratio in Delhi has jumped to 27 per 100 tests and the recovery rate is the lowest in the country. However, despite these facts, on June 4, eight labs were given notice to close for “over testing” by the Delhi government. Therefore, the number has been reduced to half,” Mr. Maken said.

He also requested the NHRC to issue directions to implement the suggestions on the expert committee of the Delhi government that has estimated that by mid-July, 42,000 beds with 20% of them equipped with ventilator will be needed.

“According to the estimates of the committee, we will need 10,000 ventilators by mid July. What is alarming is that at present, all Delhi hospitals [State, Central and private] have 472 ventilators dedicated for COVID-19 patients.” he said.