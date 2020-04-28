Congress launches sanitation drive in wards

The Delhi Congress on Monday launched a sanitation drive across the city titled ‘Congress Ke Sipahi, Karenge Corona Ki Dhulai’ and distributed 1,120 sanitation machines and chemicals to 280 Block Congress Committee wards.

Launching the initiative, Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that each ward will be given four machines and party workers will carry out the drive.

“Congress workers will make announcements about the sanitation drive on loud speakers to alert people, and will also press into service sprinklers with a capacity of 1,000 litres each to sanitise wide roads,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that the workers will have PPE gear, and maintain social distance during the exercise. “The AAP government and the BJP-ruled civic bodies have abysmally failed to effectively carry out sanitation drives,” he added.

The party said that over 106 ‘Congress Ki Rasoi’ had been set up across the Capital to provide meals to thousands of poor people who did not have access to food.