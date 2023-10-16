Congress launches campaign for LS poll with Bawana rally

October 16, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress on Sunday kick-started its “Jawab Do, Hisab Do” campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll with a rally in Bawana and pledged to defeat all seven MPs of the BJP in Delhi.

The Congress has planned rallies in all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, a move aimed at reviving the party’s fortunes in the city where it has not been able to win even a single Assembly poll or a seat in the Lok Sabha for a decade now. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely led a 15-km-long march of party workers from Britannia Chowk on Ring Road to the rally venue as leaders pitched for communal harmony while promising to work for the poor.

Mr. Lovely alleged that the BJP has neglected the people of Delhi and the facilities provided to rural areas have been discontinued.

The Congress during its rule had constructed 45,857 flats under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna for industrial workers, who still await the allotment, Mr. Lovely claimed.

