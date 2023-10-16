HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress launches campaign for LS poll with Bawana rally

October 16, 2023 01:38 am | Updated 01:38 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Congress leaders take part in a rally at Bawana, New Delhi, on Sunday.

Congress leaders take part in a rally at Bawana, New Delhi, on Sunday. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress on Sunday kick-started its “Jawab Do, Hisab Do” campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha poll with a rally in Bawana and pledged to defeat all seven MPs of the BJP in Delhi.

The Congress has planned rallies in all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi, a move aimed at reviving the party’s fortunes in the city where it has not been able to win even a single Assembly poll or a seat in the Lok Sabha for a decade now. Delhi Congress chief Arvinder Singh Lovely led a 15-km-long march of party workers from Britannia Chowk on Ring Road to the rally venue as leaders pitched for communal harmony while promising to work for the poor.

Mr. Lovely alleged that the BJP has neglected the people of Delhi and the facilities provided to rural areas have been discontinued.

The Congress during its rule had constructed 45,857 flats under the Rajiv Ratan Awaz Yojna for industrial workers, who still await the allotment, Mr. Lovely claimed.

Related Topics

General Elections 2024 / Delhi

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.