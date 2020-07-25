Congress lashes out at State and Central governments over assault of teenager

The Delhi Congress on Friday hit out at the Delhi and Central governments for failing to ensure the safety of a minor girl at a high-security place like Sardar Patel Covid Care Centre at Chhattarpur. On Thursday, a 14-year-old girl, who was undergoing treatment at the centre, was allegedly sexually assaulted by a COVID-19 patient in a washroom.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that both the governments had inaugurated the centre with much fanfare but failed to provide security for patients.

“Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been silent on the issue and not even condemned the incident,” Mr. Kumar said. He alleged that the law and order situation in the Capital had taken a major hit during the pandemic with heinous crimes like murders, kidnapping, robberies and snatching going up.

“The Centre and State governments try to pass the buck each time an incident like this happens but the situation could have easily been prevented had the Delhi government deployed even private security guards at the Centre,” Mr. Kumar said.