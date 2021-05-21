‘Congress Ki Rasoi’ resumed to help needy

Party distributes medicine kits, oxygen cylinders on Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary

The Delhi Congress on Friday said that it had restarted its ‘Congress Ki Rasoi’ across Delhi to supply free cooked meals to the needy, and dependents of COVID-19 patients.

On the occasion of the 30th death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, the Congress distributed four lakh masks, sanitisers, medicine kits, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, steam machines, dry ration, and ambulance services to the needy, Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said.

He added that the Congress would ensure that nobody in the Capital would starve outside government hospitals waiting for their near and dear ones and that the party would continue to run its kitchen till the virus spread is effectively checked.

The Indian Youth Congress also marked the occasion by distributing ration kits to the needy, organised blood donation camps and provided financial assistance to children orphaned due to the COVID-19.

IYC president Srinivas B.V. said that poor and helpless people are disturbed due to the lockdown. The pandemic has affected all sections of the society ruthlessly, therefore as per Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s instructions and keeping in mind the ideals of Rajiv Gandhi and his service to the mankind, the Youth Congress has organised such programmes across the country.