Congress holds protests across fuel stations

NEW DELHI

10 July 2021 00:19 IST

The Delhi Congress on Friday organised signature campaigns at fuel stations across the city to protest against regular hikes in the prices of petrol and diesel.

Congress workers explained to people that the Central and State governments were not providing any tax relief to them or taking any corrective measures despite rising prices.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar participated in a signature campaign at Janpath Road and in Chandni Chowk petrol pumps.

