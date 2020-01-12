Congress holds meeting to discuss candidates

The Central Election Committee of the Congress met at party chief Sonia Gandhi’s residence on Saturday to discuss the candidates for the upcoming Delhi elections.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Subhash Chopra said another meeting has been scheduled where the party will finalise all the names.

Though Mr. Chopra did not reveal how many candidates were cleared on Saturday, other party sources said that 18 names were discussed and a dozen names were cleared.

“How can I comment on how many names we discussed and how many were cleared? That is our internal issue....but we hope to clear all names by January 14,” Mr. Chopra told reporters after the meeting.

He also played down reports of Congress leaders, including minority leaders like Shoaib Iqbal leaving the party.

“Those who are leaving are not dedicated party workers and members. It is okay as people who do not get tickets will seek opportunities elsewhere,” he said.

The Delhi Congress chief also claimed that members of AAP and the BJP were also in touch with them.

After the CEC meeting, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also met with a four-member group to discuss the incident of violence at JNU on Sunday. The fact finding group, headed by former Lok Sabha member Sushmita Dev, submitted their report to Ms. Gandhi.

The party is likely to release this report on Sunday at a press conference.