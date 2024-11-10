Congress holds 25-km ‘Nyay Yatra’ in old Delhi

The Congress’s city unit held a 25-km rally in old Delhi on Saturday as part of its ‘Delhi Nyay Yatra’ launched a day earlier. Starting from Jama Masjid, the party workers walked through Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, and Azad Market before culminating the padayatra (foot march) at Bara Hindu Rao Hospital. The yatra halted at Gauri Shankar temple, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib, Jain temple, and Central Baptist Church, all located in Chandni Chowk.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who led the rally, said he was “overwhelmed” by the public support.

“Our yatra is focused on getting justice for the unemployed youth, as well as women and the elderly who have not received their pensions [from the Delhi government]. We are also raising our voice against the denial of ration cards to lakhs of poor people,” he added, accusing the BJP-led Centre and Aam Aadmi Party’s Delhi government of “corruption and misrule over the past 10 years”.

He said the Congress members have, over the past two days, interacted with residents of five Assembly constituencies — Chandni Chowk, Sadar Bazar, Karol Bagh, Rajinder Nagar, and Patel Nagar.

Mr. Yadav added that during their interactions, people submitted a number of complaints regarding dirty water supply, irregular garbage collection, waterlogging, air pollution, traffic congestion, and mishaps during the rain, among other issues.