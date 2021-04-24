Congress hits out at Delhi govt. over ongoing COVID crisis

‘Real situation different from what govt. is trying to portray’

The Delhi Congress on Friday hit out at the Delhi government for failing to tackle the surge in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The party said that sick patients are not getting oxygen, while those developing symptoms are not being able to get tested on time.

Delhi Congress leader Anil Bhardwaj alleged that due to reduction in number of tests in private hospitals and government hospitals, patients with symptoms were not able to get tested. “Some patients are critical, but have not received their test reports, without which hospitals do not admit them. If the Kejriwal government had worked to increase the number and capacity of labs during the last one year, this would not have happened.,” Mr. Bhardwaj said. He added that the situation on the ground is far from the picture that the government was trying to portray.

Mr. Bhardwaj added that that while the people of Delhi and Corona warriors followed government guidelines, the governments showed negligence due to which Delhi is facing a crisis.

The Congress said that if the Delhi government had set aside funds to set up oxygen plants over the past year, then this situation could have been averted.