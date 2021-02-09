Congress hits out at AAP govt. on women’s safety

NEW DELHI

09 February 2021 00:22 IST

Lamba highlights pendency in courts

The Delhi Congress on Monday hit out at the Delhi government for failing to “provide safety to women” and also not ensuring timely justice to victims.

Ex-MLA Alka Lamba said over 2 lakh cases relating to assaults and harassment on women and girl children are pending in the 55 Fast Track and POCSO courts in Delhi.

She said each of these courts is under pressure to deal with 4,500 cases with only 37 government lawyers. In short, she alleged that each lawyer has to tackle 6,500 cases.

Ms. Lamba said the Delhi Prosecutors’ Association had moved a plea in the Delhi High Court, seeking directions to the government to create more posts of Additional Public Prosecutors and thereafter to initiate the process for appointment of Additional Public Prosecutors in 55 Fast Track and POCSO courts in Delhi, but the government has rejected the proposal.

“Since courts are under the jurisdiction of the government, it is their duty to ensure justice to the victims,” Mr. Lamba said.

Delhi Pradesh Mahila Congress president Amrita Dhawan said harassment and assaults on women are rising daily. She also criticised the Delhi Commission for Women for its toothless functioning. “Women’s safety seems to be just an election stunt for AAPas after coming to power, it blames the police and the Union Home Ministry for the rising crimes,” Ms. Dhawan said.