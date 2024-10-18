Congress flags off campaign vehicles to seek public opinion ahead of election

The Congress’ Delhi unit on Thursday flagged off seven campaign vehicles that will be sent to different parts of the city and used to collect suggestions for the party’s Delhi Assembly election manifesto. As part of the ‘Dilliwalon Aao—Dilli Chalao’ drive, chairs have been installed on the vans, where people can sit and speak about what they want for the Capital.

Delhi Congress chief Devender Yadav, who launched the campaign, said the public had put Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener and former Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the CM’s chair for 10 years, but AAP had betrayed their trust through “corruption and incompetence”.

“People of Delhi are now looking up to the Congress to provide an able and stable government as, over the past 10 years, the Aam Aadmi Party turned the Capital into a den of corruption with several of its leaders being in and out of jail,” Mr. Yadav said.

The party said people could share their suggestions on a dedicated portal (dpcc.info) or by phone (8860812345).

The Congress, which fought the recent Lok Sabha election in Delhi in alliance with AAP, is looking to make a comeback in the city after drawing a blank in the last two Assembly polls. Both parties are contesting the upcoming electoral contest on their own.

