Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh: Deepender Hooda

A delegation of Haryana Congress leaders, led by State president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, was not allowed to enter Nuh to visit the riot-hit areas, said a press statement issued by the party on Tuesday.

“We wanted to meet those who have suffered loss of life and property, whose houses were demolished illegally. We wanted to know the sufferings of every religion and community and wanted to heal their wounds and appeal for peace,” said Mr. Hooda, after the delegation was allegedly stopped by the police.

Mr. Hooda said if the government had deployed half the police force used to stop them, this incident could have been avoided. “But despite the intelligence report, no police deployment was made in Nuh. This type of atmosphere is being created over and again in Haryana for which the government is completely responsible,” he added. He said the Haryana government was now looking for excuses to escape from its responsibility.

Former Finance Minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and party’s working president Jitendra Bhardwaj were also part of the delegation.

Mr. Hooda demanded that the two home guards, who died in the violence, be accorded the status of martyrs at par with ‘police on duty’, given financial assistance and the next of kin be given a job.

There was no official comment from the authorities on the stopping of Congress delegation. A district-level official, on condition of anonymity, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force in the district.

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit, in a press statement, announced that a delegation led by party president Om Prakash Dhankar would visit Nuh on Wednesday to take stock of the situation and seek details of the violence.

