HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Congress delegation stopped from entering Nuh: Deepender Hooda

The MP says if govt. had deployed half the police force used to stop them, clashes could have been avoided; BJP delegation to visit riot-hit area today

August 09, 2023 12:37 am | Updated 12:37 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other senior Congress leaders after they were stopped at the Gurugram-Nuh border on Tuesday.

Congress MP Deepender Hooda and other senior Congress leaders after they were stopped at the Gurugram-Nuh border on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: PTI

GURUGRAM

A delegation of Haryana Congress leaders, led by State president Udai Bhan and Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, was not allowed to enter Nuh to visit the riot-hit areas, said a press statement issued by the party on Tuesday.

“We wanted to meet those who have suffered loss of life and property, whose houses were demolished illegally. We wanted to know the sufferings of every religion and community and wanted to heal their wounds and appeal for peace,” said Mr. Hooda, after the delegation was allegedly stopped by the police.

Mr. Hooda said if the government had deployed half the police force used to stop them, this incident could have been avoided. “But despite the intelligence report, no police deployment was made in Nuh. This type of atmosphere is being created over and again in Haryana for which the government is completely responsible,” he added. He said the Haryana government was now looking for excuses to escape from its responsibility.

Former Finance Minister Capt. Ajay Singh Yadav, Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra and party’s working president Jitendra Bhardwaj were also part of the delegation.

Mr. Hooda demanded that the two home guards, who died in the violence, be accorded the status of martyrs at par with ‘police on duty’, given financial assistance and the next of kin be given a job.

There was no official comment from the authorities on the stopping of Congress delegation. A district-level official, on condition of anonymity, said prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were in force in the district.

Meanwhile, the State BJP unit, in a press statement, announced that a delegation led by party president Om Prakash Dhankar would visit Nuh on Wednesday to take stock of the situation and seek details of the violence.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.