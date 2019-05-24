Congress comes in second in five seats

The Congress failed to better its performance in the 2014 election by not winning a single seat in the seven Lok Sabha constituencies in the Capital.

However, a silver lining for the party seeking to make a comeback is that it came in second in five of the seven seats this time.

In 2014 Lok Sabha election, the party was relegated to the third spot. In 2014, Congress got 15.22% of the votes but went up to 22.43% in 2019. The AAP that had a vote share of 33.08% in 2014 came down to 18.15% of the total votes cast in 2019.

In 2014, in South Delhi and North-West Delhi, Congress had got 11.61% and 11.35% of the vote share in the seats in which it performed the worst. In 2019, the run in South Delhi and North-West Delhi continued with the party receiving its worst vote share of approximately 13.58% and 16.89% respectively. From the highest vote share in the 2014 election in the Chandni Chowk at 19.29% in 2019, Congress improved to approximately 29.09% in the same constituency.