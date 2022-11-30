Congress' civic poll manifesto promises water purifiers to poor, day-boarding at MCD schools

November 30, 2022 04:15 pm | Updated 04:16 pm IST - New Delhi

The Congress in its manifesto for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi promised a pollution- and garbage-free national capital. It will clear the landfill sites and provide better parking facilities for all.

PTI

Launching the Congress manifesto, party leader Supriya Shrinate said the water provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi had always been “unfit” for regular use | Photo Credit: PTI

The Congress' Delhi unit on Wednesday promised RO water purifiers to the poor, day-boarding facility at MCD-run schools and waiving off previous house tax dues in its manifesto for elections to the civic body here.

Launching the manifesto, Congress leader Supriya Shrinate said the water provided by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) had always been "unfit" for regular use and extremely contaminated to consume.

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Ahead of Delhi civic polls, a battle of perception between AAP and BJP

"The water provided by the MCD has never been fit for regular use, forget consuming it. It is extremely contaminated. Delhi Congress promises 'Saaf Paani Wali Dilli, Sheila Dikshit Wali Dilli'," Shrinate said.

The Congress has also promised a pollution- and garbage-free national capital. It will clear the landfill sites and provide better parking facilities for all.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Speaking on the other promises included in the manifesto, Shrinate said, "Day boarding facilities will be started in MCD-led schools. This will not only empower the poor but also end child labour." Alleging that Delhiites were being looted in the name of house tax, Shrinate said the Congress would waive off all previous dues if voted to power.

The Congress will also halve the tax currently being levied, she added.

The Congress has also promised to clear broken sewerage lines and clogged drains to avoid stagnation of water in the city and spread of diseases such as dengue.

It has also promised to involve Residents' Welfare Associations (RWAs) in the civic body and provide employment to the youths.

The civic polls, spanning 250 wards, are due on December 4. The votes will be counted on December 7.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US