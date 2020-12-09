Congress chief among other party workers detained at ITO

They protested on Ring Road in support of farmers

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday protested near ITO flyover on Ring Road and other locations in support of the Bharat Bhadh called by agitating farmers.

The party demanded the repeal of the “three anti-farmer black Acts” passed by the Central government.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, along with several party workers, was detained by the Delhi Police at ITO and taken to the IP Estate police station where FIRs were filed against them.

“Farmers feel that the anti-farmer Acts, in its present form, would hand over the farm sector to a few chosen corporates of the Modi regime, who would then exploit the farmers for their personal gains,” Mr. Kumar said. He added that it was unfortunate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who talks about the welfare of the farmers, was trying to suppress the voice of the protesters by detaining them at the borders.