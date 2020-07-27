Congress calls for protest outside Raj Niwas

NEW DELHI

27 July 2020 23:47 IST

The Delhi Congress on Monday called for a protest demonstration outside Raj Niwas, ‘Speak Up For Democracy’, and highlight the political situation in Rajasthan. It has alleged that the BJP was trying to “violate constitutional and democratic norms and values by trying to topple the Congress government”.

The party workers were detained by the Delhi police outside the Ludlow Castle School before they could make their way to the L-G’s house and taken to the Maurice Nagar police station. They continued to protest at the police station.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar alleged that the Modi government at the Centre was playing petty politics to topple Congress-led governments in the country. He said that after Karnataka and M.P., the BJP was trying to destabilise the government in Rajasthan, despite Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot proving his majority and requesting the Governor to honour the State Cabinet’s decision to convene the Assembly session.

