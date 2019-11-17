Delhi

Congress blames BJP for slowdown

The Delhi Congress on Saturday organised a ‘Halla Bol’ rally to protest against the BJP for “economic slowdown” and “large-scale unemployment” in the country.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Subhash Chopra said, “The country is facing its worst economic crisis since Independence due to the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. Educated young people have no jobs and 74% of people in the 18-23 age group are unable to join colleges.”

DPCC spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said, “The Halla Bol agitation will be intensified in the coming days and will continue till November 25.”

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 21, 2020 7:54:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Delhi/congress-blames-bjp-for-slowdown/article29995277.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY