Congress blames BJP for slowdown

The Delhi Congress on Saturday organised a ‘Halla Bol’ rally to protest against the BJP for “economic slowdown” and “large-scale unemployment” in the country.
Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee (DPCC) chief Subhash Chopra said, “The country is facing its worst economic crisis since Independence due to the anti-people policies of the Narendra Modi government. Educated young people have no jobs and 74% of people in the 18-23 age group are unable to join colleges.”
DPCC spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said, “The Halla Bol agitation will be intensified in the coming days and will continue till November 25.”
