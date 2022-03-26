Congress, BJP hit out at Delhi govt. over budget provisions

March 26, 2022 23:02 IST

‘Rozgar budget’ mocks unemployed youth of the Capital: Delhi Congress Chief

The opposition parties in the Delhi Assembly hit out at the AAP Delhi government over its budget for the financial year 2022-23 announced on Saturday.

While the Delhi Congress president Chaudhary Anil Kumar said the budget was ”anti-poor, anti-Dalit and anti-youth”, Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta said the budgetary provisions were only “tall promises”.

Focus on employment

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia, while presenting the ₹75,800-crore budget in the Delhi Assembly, called it a “Rozgar Budget” as it focused on “generating lakhs of employment opportunities” for the people of Delhi.

Applauding the budget, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said it will go on to bring relief from inflation and provide employment in the Capital. He added that 20 lakh employment avenues will be generated in different sectors: retail, food and eateries, logistics and supply chain, travel and tourism, entertainment, construction, real estate and green energy.

Highest unemployment rate

Mr. Kumar of Delhi Congress said the government’s decision to name the budget as “Rozgar Budget” was to mock the unemployed youth, adding that the unemployment rate in the Capital at 45.5% was the highest in the country.

He added, “In 2018, Sisodia presented a ‘Green Budget’, but four years down the line, Delhi has become the most polluted Capital in the world, and the fourth most polluted city in the world.”

‘Tall claims’

Mr. Gupta said the government was making “tall claims” by promising to build new boarding schools with modern-day facilities and science museums, whereas close to 745 schools did not have principals, while 415 did not have vice-principals.

He added that there are 24,000 vacant posts for teachers in Delhi government schools, while another 22,000 guest teachers are waiting for their services to be regularised.

Former State BJP president and Rohini MLA Vijender Gupta termed the budget “visionless” and devoid of substance, adding that the Delhi government did not address the concerns of senior citizens. “In a budget that claimed ₹75,000 crore revenue collection from the people of Delhi, not even a single penny was set aside for pension of senior citizens,” Gupta said in a statement.