Congress asks CM to provide farmers with basic amenities

NEW DELHI

05 December 2020 00:27 IST

The Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar on Friday wrote to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, asking him to provide basic civic amenities like sanitation, mobile bio-toilets, COVID-19 testing centres, health facilities, water and food to the protesting farmers from across the country.

Mr. Kumar said the government has been making tall claims without doing anything at the ground level to alleviate the suffering of the farmers.

He asked the Chief Minister to instruct the departments concerned to provide all the necessary civic facilities to the protesting farmers, till their demands are met.

Advertising

Advertising