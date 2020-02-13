Congress appoints interim Delhi in-charge; Chacko, Chopra resign

A day after the Congress put up a miserable performance in the Delhi Assembly elections failing once again to win a single seat, Congress president Sonia Gandhi accepted the resignation of State AICC in-charge P.C. Chacko and Delhi Congress chief Subhash Chopra.

The senior leaders had taken moral responsibility for the party’s performance.

“Congress president has accepted the resignations with immediate effect,” read a communication from the AICC. It added that Shakti Sinh Gohil has been appointed the interim AICC in-charge of Delhi along with his present assignment of Bihar.

‘Downfall began in 2013’

Mr. Chacko’s resignation was accepted hours after a statement of his created a controversy. In an interview to news agency ANI, he reportedly said that the downfall of the Congress started in 2013 when former CM Sheila Dikshit lost power to AAP.

Several Congress leaders, including former Mumbai Congress chief Milind Deora, party spokesperson Pawan Khera, senior party leader Anand Sharma criticised Mr. Chacko’s comments.

“Shiela ji was a popular leader and Chief Minister for three consecutive terms. The credit of building Delhi’s infrastructure goes to her. She can not be blamed for losing an election after long incumbency. She is fondly remembered by the people and the entire @INCIndia family. Disrespecting her memory is unacceptable,” Mr. Sharma tweeted.

Voices from within the party also questioned its performance with AICC national spokesperson and Delhi Mahila Congress president Sharmistha Mukherjee asking whether the party should “close shop” if it had decided that others would take on the BJP across the country.

Replying to a tweet by P. Chidambaram, who welcomed AAP’s win as “defeat of bluff and bluster”, Ms. Mukherjee asked: “With due respect sir, just want to know- has @INCIndiaoutsourced the task of defeating BJP to State parties? If not, then why r we gloating over AAP victory rather than being concerned abt our drubbing? And if ‘yes’, then we [PCCs] might as well close shop! [sic].”

The former Finance Minister had tweeted: “AAP won, bluff and bluster lost. The people of Delhi, who are from all parts of India, have defeated the polarising, divisive and dangerous agenda of the BJP I salute the people of Delhi who have set an example to other states that will hold their elections in 2021 and 2022 [sic.]”

Ms. Mukherjee has been vocal since the party’s defeat on Tuesday, saying that the time for introspection was over and it was time for action. “BJP playing divisive politics, Kejriwal playing ‘smart politics’ and what r we doing? Can we honestly say that we’ve done all to put our house in order?” Ms. Mukherjee said, adding that the Congress was busy capturing Congress whereas other parties were capturing India.

“If we are to survive, time to come out of exalted echo chambers!” she added.

The Congress failed to win any seat in the Delhi Assembly election for the second time and its vote share fell to 4.26% from 9.7% in 2015.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor, in a tweet, said: “The Delhi results are disappointing for Congress but there are consolations: the BJP’s divisive politics has been repudiated with their rout; AAP’s development message is what has prevailed over identity politics; and 8 months after sweeping the LS polls the winners have been rebuked [sic.]”