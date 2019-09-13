Congress accuses Khattar govt. of misleading people

The Haryana Congress on Thursday accused the BJP government of trying to divert public’s attention from its failures by announcing multiple announcements just days ahead of the Assembly polls in the State.

Terming the announcements made by Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar as a bid to mislead the people, State Congress president Kumari Selja said: “For the last five years, the Chief Minister did nothing for people’s welfare, and now when the model code of conduct is about to be imposed, he is trying to give a ‘lollipop’ to the business community, safai karamcharis, etc,” she said.

The Chief Minister on Wednesday launched two insurance schemes for the 3.86 lakh small and medium traders. He also announced enhancement in monthly wages of safai karamcharis working in urban areas to ₹15,000 from ₹13,500 and in rural areas to ₹12,500 from ₹11,000.

Hitting out at the government, Ms. Selja said that the business community has suffered a great loss due to the irrational government policies. They understand that these announcements are a mere eyewash for them. “The CM during his recently concluded statewide ‘Rath Yatra’ understood that the wind is blowing against the BJP. To woo the voters, he launched such schemes,” she alleged.