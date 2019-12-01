Congress accuses BJP, AAP of delaying regularisation

The Delhi Congress on Saturday accused both the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government and the BJP-led Centre of deliberately delaying the regularisation and registry of unauthorised colonies in the Capital.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Subhash Chopra said, “Both the Narendra Modi-led government at the Centre and the Arvind Kejriwal-led government in Delhi are deliberately delaying the regularisation and registry of unauthorised colonies... both parties are betraying 40 lakh people living in illegal colonies.”

“The two governments nullified the notification issued by the Congress government and came out with a new notification only to delay the issue,” read a statement issued by the party.

Delhi Congress chief spokesperson Mukesh Sharma said that party workers would gherao Union Urban Development Minister Hardeep Puri’s office at Nirman Bhawan on Tuesday.