Congress, AAP teamed up against us: BJP

New Delhi

04 March 2021 01:03 IST

After being wiped out in the municipal bypolls on Wednesday, the BJP accused the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party of “teaming up” with each other,

Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta said the decrease in the Congress’ vote share in Shalimar Bagh and rise in Chauhan Bangar proved that the Congress and AAP “conspired” against the BJP. “Last time, the Congress had got 8,000 votes from Shalimar Bagh that has now come down to 2,000, while in Chauhan Banger, its vote share has gone up. This shows how they worked in tandem against us,” he alleged.

“No victory or defeat is final for any political party. We will fight the next year’s municipal corporation elections with renewed energy. The party will soon introspect on the reasons behind its performance at a meeting and then adopt a new strategy,” he also said.

Advertising

Advertising