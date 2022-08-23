Congress, AAP seek probe into death of actor Sonali Phogat in Goa

TikTok celebrity Sonali Phogat | Photo Credit: File Photo

The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party in Haryana on Tuesday demanded a probe into the death of BJP leader and actor Sonali Phogat (42), who died of heart attack in Goa.

Phogat, who found fame on TikTok, died of a suspected heart attack in Goa, police said on Tuesday.

A case of unnatural death has been registered after Phogat, who was staying at a hotel, was declared ‘‘brought dead’‘ at a hospital in Anjuna, the police said, adding the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday and further investigation is on.

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee president Udai Bhan, in a post on his Facebook page, said he was saddened to learn about the sudden death under suspicious circumstances and demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter.

In a video shared by AAP leader Anurag Dhanda, one of Phogat’s sister said the actor had suspected a conspiracy against her. Speaking to a journalist, Phogat’s sister claimed that the actor had spoken to her mother the evening before her death and expressed suspicion that a conspiracy was being hatched against her. Ms. Phogat also said that she was not feeling well after taking her meals, her sister claimed. She, however, did not name anyone.

Mr. Dhanda expressed shock over the allegations of conspiracy by her family and demanded a judicial probe into the death.

Phogat, a former Big Boss contestant, had unsuccessfully contested for the Adampur Assembly seat against former Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi, who subsequently quit Congress to join BJP earlier this month. With Mr. Bishnoi’s induction into the BJP and his resignation as Adampur MLA, he was being seen as a frontrunner for the party’s ticket for the by-election.

Downplaying speculations in a section of media over the possible BJP candidate for upcoming Adampur by-election, Phogat had told a local news channel a week ago that it would be decided at the time of the election and it was not correct to speculate. She had also denied media reports that she might quit party and said that she was not going anywhere. In a tweet two weeks ago, Phogat had said that when a lioness stepped back she was not scared but getting ready for a kill.

(With PTI inputs)