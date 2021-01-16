Cong. workers protest against farm laws

The Delhi Congress on Friday organised a protest outside Raj Niwas in the Capital as part of the agitation being planned across the country by the party in opposition to the three farm laws passed by the Centre. The protest was led by Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra along with Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar.
Hundreds of party workers carrying flags and black balloons protested against what the party called “black laws” and demanded the government to repeal the laws immediately.
Addressing the protesters from atop a truck, Mr. Gandhi said the Congress would stand with the farmers till the laws are repealed and would not let the government destroy their livelihood by passing laws that benefit only the corporates.
Mr. Kumar said that over 60 farmers have become martyrs to the cause, but the farmers would not back out, as they would not allow the government to hand over the farm sector to a few corporate houses.
Suresh Nambath