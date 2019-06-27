Cong. workers join AAP

A group of Congress workers and members of three Valmiki communities on Wednesday joined the Aam Aadmi Party in the presence of party chief Arvind Kejriwal, who urged them to work for the development of the city and the country, said AAP.

“The AAP government has worked in the sectors of education, health, water, electricity, sewer, transport, development of unauthorised colonies over the last five years. We have fixed to a large extent the corrupt and exploitative system that has existed for the last 70 years,” Mr. Kejriwal said.

A better system

The Chief Minister said that it will take longer than just four years to complete what it wants to do.

“After winning the next election in Delhi, we have to continue to work towards a better country, a better system. We are committed to ensuring a dignified life for all Delhiites,” he said.

Harkisan Tank, leader of the Maharishi Valmiki Ambedkar Navyuvak Sangh, joined AAP along with his supporters.

“The Valmiki community is a very backward group in terms of education. Aam Aadmi Party is the only party that makes education a top priority and works on improving government schools. Our children mostly study in government schools and we have learnt that Delhi’s government schools are the best in the country,” Mr. Tank said.