Cong. wants display outside hospitals on bed availability

NEW DELHI

01 May 2021 01:26 IST

‘25% beds in private hospitals be reserved for poor as was done by the Congress govt.’

The Delhi Congress on Friday alleged that incorrect figures were being shown on the State government’s Delhi Corona app on availability of beds and demanded that digital displays be put up outside hospitals to show the actual figures.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar said that last year, when incorrect data was shown on the app, he had demanded a digital display outside hospitals in an all-party meeting called by the L-G and the order was implemented, but now during the current wave it is not being followed strictly. “Neither correct information is available on the app, nor are digital displays installed outside most hospitals due to which wrong information is being given to the patients. As a result, patients are dying while moving from one hospital to another,” Mr. Kumar said

The party also demanded that 25% seats of beds be reserved for the poor in private hospitals as was done by the previous Congress government. “The Delhi government should immediately reserve 20% COVID beds in private hospitals for extremely poor patients and 5% beds for serious patients without COVID,” Mr. Kumar said in a statement.

On an appeal made by AAP MLA Shoaib Iqbal to the High Court for imposition of President’s rule in Delhi, Mr. Kumar said that his statement should be seen as a suggestion made in the interest of common people of Delhi, being the most senior member of the Delhi Legislative Assembly, rather than the spectacle of politics.