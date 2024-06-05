Cong. vote share goes up by 15% as it halves seats of BJP in Haryana contest

The BJP, which had a clean sweep in Haryana in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, on Tuesday ceded half of the 10 Parliamentary constituencies in the State to the Congress in a closely contested election fought under the shadow of the farmers’ agitation and palpable anti-incumbency sentiment.

The Congress secured 43.67% votes, recording around 15% increase in its vote share when compared with the last Lok Sabha poll. The BJP got 46.11% of the votes, a drop of around 12%.

Among the prominent winners, Congress’s Rajya Sabha member Deepender Hooda and former Haryana Congress president Kumari Selja registered the biggest wins in the State defeating BJP candidates Arvind Sharma and Ashok Tanwar, both former Congressmen, with a margin of 3,00,000 and 2,68,000 votes, respectively.

Retaining the Karnal Lok Sabha seat for his party, two-time BJP Chief Minister Manohar Lal defeated the Congress’s Divyanshu Budhiraja with a margin of over 2,00,000 votes.

Congress’s actor-turned-politician Raj Babbar, who was pitted against Union Minister of State, BJP’s Rao Inderjit Singh, in the Gurgaon Lok Sabha seat, lost by 75,079 votes.

Sushil Gupta, the president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Haryana and a joint candidate of the INDIA bloc, lost to BJP’s Naveen Jindal by 29,021 votes, with the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) secretary-general Abhay Chautala finishing a distant third with 78,708 votes.

Reduced margins

Contrary to the 2019 Lok Sabha poll when the BJP registered big wins with margins ranging from over 3-6 lakh votes, the victory in four of the 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the State – Ambala, Sonipat, Bhiwani-Mahendragarh and Kurukshetra – was decided by a margin of around 50,000 votes this time.

The Hisar seat was won by Congress’s Jai Prakash by around 63,381 votes, defeating his nearest rival and BJP candidate Ranjit Chautala, who had joined the BJP hours before his candidature was announced.

The INLD and the Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), with 1.74% and 0.87% vote share respectively, put up a dismal performance with all their candidates losing their security deposits. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) polled 1.28% votes.

The Congress campaign, led by its two-time Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, focused on the high rate of unemployment, inflation, Agniveer scheme and guaranteed minimum support price (MSP) for farmers, while BJP fought the election on the Modi face, highlighting the scrapping of the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status under Article 370 and the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Besides, the consolidation of Jat votes behind Mr. Hooda and the return of a section of the Scheduled Castes vote also contributed to the Congress’s resurgence.

Political observers believe that the results may have a bearing on the Haryana Assembly poll to be held later this year. Meanwhile, the Congress’s performance elevated the political stature of Mr. Hooda, who had his stamp on the list of Lok Sabha candidates.

