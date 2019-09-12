Cong. to highlight plight of sanitation workers

Delhi Congress on Wednesday said that it would be launching a campaign to underline the “hollow” promises made by the AAP government in Delhi to safai karamcharis and highlight the plight of these workers over the past four-and-a-half years.

DPCC working president Rajesh Lilothia said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s announcement that September 26 will be observed as ‘Sewar and Safai Karamchari Adhikar Diwas’ was a mockery on the plight of the sanitation workers in Delhi.

He alleged that the government has “time and again harassed the safai karamcharis by not releasing their wages and arrears and has now woken up to the rights and plight of the sanitation workers with an eye on their votes”.

Delhi Congress, he said, would observe September 26 as ‘Chalawa Diwas’. At a meeting of safai karamchari unions at the DPCC office, Mr. Lilothia said that the government had harassed sanitation workers in Delhi the most that had resulted in the sanitation workers striking works for days together, making the Capital a huge waste bin on many occasions in the past four-and-a-half years.