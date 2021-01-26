Cong. to accord warm welcome to tractor rally

The Delhi Congress on Monday said that party workers will accord a warm welcome to the farmers’ tractor rally as it enters the city on Republic Day.

Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Ch. Anil Kumar said he would be present at one of the points of the rally route to pledge solidarity with the farmers’ protest. He said the rally will be a loud statement of the farmers’ anguish and anxiety against the farm laws, which are meant to benefit only a few chosen corporates.

“The Congress is solidly behind the farmers’ cause and will continue to support them till the three-anti farmer agricultural laws are repealed,” he said.