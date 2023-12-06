Cong. teachers’ wing seeks meeting on working of 12 Delhi govt.-funded colleges

December 06, 2023 01:00 am | Updated 01:00 am IST - New Delhi

The Congress party’s teachers’ wing on Tuesday urged Delhi University Vice-Chancellor Yogesh Singh to convene an urgent meeting to discuss the functioning of the 12 colleges that are fully funded by the AAP government in the national capital.

Delhi Education Minster Atishi had on Friday written to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan highlighting “irregularities” in the functioning of the colleges and had asked him to either hand over their complete control the universities run by the Delhi government or provide full funding and take charge of colleges.

She had said, “If the colleges remain affiliated to DU, the Delhi government will not allocate any grant-in-aid in its annual financial statement for these 12 colleges starting from the next financial year.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms. Atishi said the Directorate of Audit under her government had noted several serious irregularities and procedural lapses involving hundreds of crores of rupees.

Reacting to the Minister’s statement, the Indian National Teachers’ Congress (INTEC) said Ms. Atishi’s letter erroneously categorises these 12 colleges as “affiliated to DU” when in fact they are “constituent colleges”, which are inseparable from the university.

“The Delhi government’s intent to transform these colleges into autonomous degree granting colleges under Clause 10.3 of the New Education Policy (NEP) clearly signals a privatisation agenda, rendering education unaffordable for economically weaker sections,” the INTEC said.

The INTEC alleged that insufficient allocation of grant to these colleges has plunged them into a severe financial crisis, and salaries of teachers and the non-teaching staff are often not paid for several months.

Delhi University has 90 colleges, of which 12 are fully funded by the Delhi government.

These are Acharya Narendra Dev College, Aditi Mahavidyalaya, Bhagini Nivedita College, Bhaskaracharya College, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, Dr. Bhim Rao Ambedkar College, Indira Gandhi Institute of Physical Education and Sports Sciences, Keshav Mahavidyalaya, Maharaja Agrasen College, Maharshi Valmiki College of Education, Shaheed Rajguru College and Shaheed Sukhdev College of Business Studies.

The Delhi government and the university have been at loggerheads over the running of these colleges over the past a few years.

The Delhi government have been insisting that it would release funds to the colleges only after governing bodies are formed in these college.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT