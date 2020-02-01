Cong. suspends senior leader for anti-party activities

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) on Friday suspended senior leader and former Member of Parliament Mahabal Mishra for “anti-party” activities ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.
“Mr. Mishra has been suspended from the Congress with immediate effect for anti-party activities,” read a statement issued by AICC Delhi election in-charge P.C. Chacko.
Mr. Mishra’s son Vinay Kumar Mishra has joined the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and will be contesting from Dwarka Assembly constituency.
Mr. Vinay had unsuccessfully contested the last Assembly polls from Palam on a Congress ticket.
In 2009, Mr. Mishra was a Member of Parliament from West Delhi.
