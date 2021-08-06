Delhi

Cong. seeks NHRC probe

The Delhi Congress filed a complaint before the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on Thursday regarding the alleged rape and murder of a 9-year-old Dalit girl in Old Nangal Rai village.

Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar filed a complaint before the NHRC member Justice (retd.) P.C. Pant. The leaders demanded the constitution of a special NHRC team to carry out an on-the-spot investigation of the police laxity, delay in filing proper FIR and harassment of the victim’s parents at the police station.

The party said the NHRC promised to probe the incident. Delhi Congress, in its complaint, also sought protection to the victim’s family.


