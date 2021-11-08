Cong. seeks apology from Rohak BJP MP for controversial remarks

Violent statements have no place in a civilised society: Batra

A day after controversial remarks of Rohtak Lok Sabha MP Arvind Sharma on Congress party and its Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda, Congress Legislature Party Chief Whip and Rohtak MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra on Sunday said the BJP had crossed all limits of democracy in the intoxication of power and demanded an apology from the leader on public forum for his “disgraceful” comments.

In the wake of farmers holding BJP leaders, including former Minister Manish Grover, hostage in a temple in Kiloi village for several hours on Friday, Dr. Sharma on Saturday had said the Congress and Mr. Hooda should listen to him and if anyone dared to look towards Mr. Grover, his eyes would be taken out and hands chopped off.

Mr. Batra said the farmers and other Khap leaders constantly opposing the political programmes of the BJP in Kiloi village were being wrongly associated with the Congress.

Legal recourse

He said the entire incident had happened in the presence of the administration and the BJP leaders must take legal recourse if they had any grievances.

“On the contrary, the BJP leaders are trying to mislead the public by making statements against the Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Bhupendra Singh Hooda. The irresponsible statement of Dr. Sharma is being condemned by all sections of society. Such violent statements have no place in a civilised society,” said Mr. Batra, in a press statement.

The MLA said the BJP has lost its political ground proving to be a failure on all fronts and its leaders were resorting to such tactics to divert attention from important issues. He said everyone knew about the contribution of Mr. Hooda to the development of Haryana and the BJP leaders were targetting him to hide their frustration and failures.