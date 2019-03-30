Cong rolls out poll campaign strategy

With the Delhi BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) already in the thick of their Lok Sabha election campaigns, the Delhi Congress has finally announced that it will be rolling out its campaign strategy from Sunday.

Congress working president Devender Yadav on Friday said that a cycle tour ‘Haath Ke Saath Yatra’ will be held on Sunday to give publicity to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s announcement of Minimum Income Guarantee Scheme.

The tour, which will see participants ride through 27 Assembly constituencies, will also be used to remind people about the development works carried out by the Congress government when it was in power in Delhi, said Mr. Yadav.

“The cyclists will engage with the common people by eye contact, gestures, slogans and Congress hi-five,” Mr. Yadav said.

He also said that the cyclists will stop for short durations to interact with the people We will also tell the public about how the BJP and the AAP have halted development, said Mr. Yadav.

“There will be one public meeting in every constituency during the cycle tour and these meetings will focus on the issues of the respective constituency. The meeting will include influential personalities such as social activists, RWA office-bearers, NGO representatives and other community representatives of the constituency. All the participants will sit in a semi-circle, which will show a sense of equality,” Mr. Yadav said

Women, youth, students, villagers, slum dwellers, professionals and small traders will take part in the meetings, he said.

Another campaign

The Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee is also conducting a ‘Save the Constitution’ campaign from April 1 to educate people about the ways in which “divisive and destructive forces have been trying to divide the country on communal and casteist lines to serve nefarious political interests in violation of the core principles of the Constitution”.