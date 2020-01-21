Cong. releases second list

The All India Congress Committee late on Monday released its second list of candidates for the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections and has nominated first-timer Romesh Sabharwal to fight AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal from New Delhi. Mr. Sabharwal was the State NSUI president in 1987-88 and has been an executive member of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee since 2004.

The party has added seven candidates to its first list of 54 candidates. The other candidates include former Delhi University Students’ Union president Rocky Tuseed (Rajinder Nagar), Raminder Singh Bamrah (Tilak Nagar), Pramod Kumar Yadav (Badarpur), Amareesh Goutham (Kindli), Bhisham Sharma (Ghonda) and Arbind Singh (Karawal Nagar).

Congress alliance partner, the Rashtriya Janata Dal, also announced candidates for the four seats allotted to it.