Cong. protests soaring oil, cooking gas prices

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday protested against the soaring oil prices, alleging that the Central and State governments are not taking any steps towards a tax cut.
The party said a major part of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices goes into Excise Duty, collected by the Central government and VAT (Value Added Tax), imposed by the Delhi government.
Delhi party chief Ch. Anil Kumar led the demonstration, which was also joined by Indian Youth Congress, outside the BJP headquarters on Rouse.
To show the burden of rise in price of cooking gas on household budgets, the party workers carried cylinders on their heads.
“After the latest price hike of cooking gas, a 14.2 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will cost ₹819 in Delhi up from ₹794. Similarly, the price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹95 to ₹1,614 per cylinder. The last LPG price hike came less than a week ago when it was increased by ₹25 last Thursday,” the party said.
The workers also questioned why AAP was silent when the common man was facing the burden of increased fuel prices.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath