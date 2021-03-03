Cong. protests soaring oil, cooking gas prices

‘State, Centre not taking steps on tax cut’

The Delhi Congress on Tuesday protested against the soaring oil prices, alleging that the Central and State governments are not taking any steps towards a tax cut.

The party said a major part of the petrol, diesel and cooking gas prices goes into Excise Duty, collected by the Central government and VAT (Value Added Tax), imposed by the Delhi government.

Delhi party chief Ch. Anil Kumar led the demonstration, which was also joined by Indian Youth Congress, outside the BJP headquarters on Rouse.

To show the burden of rise in price of cooking gas on household budgets, the party workers carried cylinders on their heads.

“After the latest price hike of cooking gas, a 14.2 kilogram domestic LPG cylinder will cost ₹819 in Delhi up from ₹794. Similarly, the price of a 19 kilogram commercial LPG cylinder has been hiked by ₹95 to ₹1,614 per cylinder. The last LPG price hike came less than a week ago when it was increased by ₹25 last Thursday,” the party said.

The workers also questioned why AAP was silent when the common man was facing the burden of increased fuel prices.