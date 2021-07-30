Cong. protests outside Assembly against ‘govt. mismanagement’

NEW DELHI

30 July 2021 01:06 IST

Incompetence of Kejriwal govt. exposed, says DPCC chief

On the first day of the two-day monsoon session of the Delhi Assembly, the Congress protested outside the House against the mismanagement of COVID-19 in the Capital, price rise, water shortage, waterlogging and other issues pertaining to transport and pollution.

The party questioned AAP government’s silence on the Pegasus spyware issue and the alleged snooping on people from the four pillars of democracy.

Dispersed by police

Delhi Congress workers along with State party chief Ch. Anil Kumar attempted to surround the Delhi Vidhan Sabha when the session started and were stopped by the police who had to use water cannons to disperse the protesters.

Speaking at the protest, Mr. Kumar said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s incompetence was exposed during the pandemic as thousands of deaths could have been avoided had the Delhi government taken necessary precautions. He said that Mr. Kejriwal was blaming everybody except himself for the COVID-19 fiasco in the Capital.

‘Hollow promises’

The Delhi Congress said that Mr. Kejriwal has been touring other States making many hollow promises, including free power and water, even though Delhiites were thirsting for potable drinking water, and frequent power cuts have made life miserable in the city.

“The depleted DTC bus fleet has made bus journey a nightmare in the Capital, and the Delhi government has committed huge corruption in the purchase and maintenance contract for 1,000 new DTC buses,” Mr. Kumar alleged.

The Congress said that people have been ravaged by the pandemic but the Delhi government had not taken any step to provide them relief by reducing VAT on petroleum products that has had a cascading effect on other essential commodities. It also alleged that free ration was reluctantly given at the fag end of the COVID-19 lockdown, only when the party raised the issue.