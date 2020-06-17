Cong. protests ‘failures’ of Kejriwal, Modi govts.

NEW DELHI

17 June 2020 02:01 IST

Delhi Congress on Tuesday held protests at multiple venues across the city against the “the abject failures of the Narendra Modi Government at the Centre and the Kejriwal government here in tackling the pandemic”, the party said.

It also said all the protesters were following social distancing norms, wearing black bands and sitting outside their homes. It alleged that both State and Centre governments indulged only in pointless meetings, futile talks and time-wasting tactics even as the virus made a sudden surge here. Delhi Congress chief Ch. Anil Kumar, who sat on a dharna at the DPCC office, said both the BJP and AAP governments wasted 84 days after the lockdown was announced when cases were in single digits and at manageable levels. “Both governments were patting each other on their backs instead of shoring up the facilities, strengthening the hospital infrastructure and providing all the necessary equipment and amenities to frontline Covid-19 warriors,” Mr. Kumar said.

He added that Union Home Minister Amit Shah after his visit to the LNJP Hospital praised the hospital despite multiple reports have emerged that patients were being left on stretcher outside and dead bodies were left unattended.

